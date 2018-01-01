1978 HSI is formed and incorporated by the Claire Christian United Methodist Church Ministry and becomes the first African American agency to operate a licensed group home (Drake House) for adolescent boys, and to operate a sheltered workshop for people with Developmental Disabilities. From 1978 - 1992, HSI grew in public funding from $350k - $12M

1980 HSI opened a special education school and a developmental training center, providing employment and housing opportunities for people with developmental disabilities and reducing the need for institutionalization.

1991 HSI is accredited by the Commission fo Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and has maintained this national accreditation since that time.

1996 First human service agency in Illinois to serve as fiscal agent to the South African Health Care Coalition. Shipped two ambulances t South Africa. Assembled 8000 telephone for the 1996 Democratic Nation Convention. - Became one of the largest child welfare agencies in Illinois servicing over 500 children in foster care and adoption and employing over 200 foster parents and staff

1997 HSI expanded pillow manufacturing contracts to United and Eastern Airlines, also Amtrak passenger lines wile providing opportunities for training and employment for clients with developmental disabilities. - Opened and operated Ameritech and Peoples Gas Bill Payment Center.

2002 Completed five scattered site living facilities specially designed for persons with disabilities; This 5m project was funded with HUD 811 and City of Chicago funding.

2003 HSI Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Tour of the HSI Elois McCoy Village Apartments. - This $4.5M project was funded with HUD 202 and City of Chicago funding to construct the Elois McCoy 60 unit senior facility.

2005 HSI launches program to serve children of incarcerated parents and continues program through 2012. - In March 2005, HSI established a janitorial services franchise with ServiceMaster. AbleServ, Inc. a for profit subsidiary of HSI, operated through 2012, and secured cleaning contracts a Rush University Medical Center, Jesse Brown VA Hospital, ABC Bank and Coco-Cola.

2009 Collaborated with the Center for Research on Women and Gender (CRWG) at the University of Illinois at Chicago to submit the organization's first research grant with CRWG

2010 HSI is awarded an Illinois Senior Internet Adoption Coalition Broadband Technical Opportunity Program grant to provide low income Seniors and people with disabilities new computer skills, improved communication and better access to valuable information and combatting isolation.

2011 HSI celebrated the Grand Opening of the Enola A. Dew Apartments, a 60-unit apartment complex designed to provide affordable, state of the art senior housing. The complex is located at 4623 West Gladys. The addition of this facility adds to the quality of life for the elderly in this community. - Funding for this project provided by HUD and the City of Chicago.

2012 HSI expands it's services to the Englewood community to combat mental illness and violence through it's Urban Behavioral Health Services Institute (UBHSI)

2013 HSI secures funding to implement an electronic health records system.

2014 HSI collaborated with nine agencies to form an LLC as part of its implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

2015-2016 HSI's ability to serve the Westside's most vulnerable was severely impacted by the 2015-2016 state fiscal crisis, this also had a chilling effect on some of our most committed supporters such as foundations, major donors, and public funders.