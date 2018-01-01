to purchase tickets or donate to HSI click here

invite v1

We will celebrate HSI’s legacy, salute our remarkable honorees including the honorable Danny K. Davis, U.S. Representative, (IL 7th District) and highly regarded meteorologist Tom Skilling, WGN-News, acknowledge our distinguished sponsors, and enjoy a stellar performance by veteran songwriter, producer, singer extraordinaire Chanté Moore.  With 6 albums under her belt, more than 20 charting singles, and collaborations with the likes of Prince, The Isley Brothers, R. Kelly and Babyface to name a few, Moore is a musical force to be reckoned with

  40th Anniversary Gala Sponsors
Check out Chanté Moore's videos below:

Guess Who I Saw Today

Chante's Got A Man

Good Morning Heartache

Its Alright

Im What You Need

Who Do I Turn To 

 Bitter

 This Time

So Amazing

Jesus I Want You

  Chanté Moore Discography

 

  Freeing the Human Spirit Honorees

Tom Skilling
Chief Meteorologist

WGN Television

 

Pamela Rakestraw
President

Stan Rakestraw
Executive Vice-President
SCR Medical Transportation

 

Legacy Leadership Honorees

The Honorable Danny Davis
U.S. Representative
Illinois 7th District

Cynthia L. Tate, Ph.D.
Executive Director
Governor’s Office of Early
Childhood Development

 
Ralph Moore
President
RGMA

Cynthia Washington
Interim President and CEO
Institute for Diversity and
Health Equity
Mel Brooks, Esq.
The Cochran Firm
  • 1978

    HSI is formed and incorporated by the Claire Christian United Methodist Church Ministry and becomes the first African American agency to operate a licensed group home (Drake House) for adolescent boys, and to operate a sheltered workshop for people with Developmental Disabilities. From 1978 - 1992, HSI grew in public funding from $350k - $12M

  • 1980

    HSI opened a special education school and a developmental training center, providing employment and housing opportunities for people with developmental disabilities and reducing the need for institutionalization.

  • 1991

    HSI is accredited by the Commission fo Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and has maintained this national accreditation since that time.

  • 1996

    First human service agency in Illinois to serve as fiscal agent to the South African Health Care Coalition. Shipped two ambulances t South Africa. Assembled 8000 telephone for the 1996 Democratic Nation Convention. - Became one of the largest child welfare agencies in Illinois servicing over 500 children in foster care and adoption and employing over 200 foster parents and staff

  • 1997

    HSI expanded pillow manufacturing contracts to United and Eastern Airlines, also Amtrak passenger lines wile providing opportunities for training and employment for clients with developmental disabilities. - Opened and operated Ameritech and Peoples Gas Bill Payment Center.

  • 2002

    Completed five scattered site living facilities specially designed for persons with disabilities; This 5m project was funded with HUD 811 and City of Chicago funding.

  • 2003

    HSI Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Tour of the HSI Elois McCoy Village Apartments. - This $4.5M project was funded with HUD 202 and City of Chicago funding to construct the Elois McCoy 60 unit senior facility.

  • 2005

    HSI launches program to serve children of incarcerated parents and continues program through 2012. - In March 2005, HSI established a janitorial services franchise with ServiceMaster. AbleServ, Inc. a for profit subsidiary of HSI, operated through 2012, and secured cleaning contracts a Rush University Medical Center, Jesse Brown VA Hospital, ABC Bank and Coco-Cola.

  • 2009

    Collaborated with the Center for Research on Women and Gender (CRWG) at the University of Illinois at Chicago to submit the organization's first research grant with CRWG

  • 2010

    HSI is awarded an Illinois Senior Internet Adoption Coalition Broadband Technical Opportunity Program grant to provide low income Seniors and people with disabilities new computer skills, improved communication and better access to valuable information and combatting isolation.

  • 2011

    HSI celebrated the Grand Opening of the Enola A. Dew Apartments, a 60-unit apartment complex designed to provide affordable, state of the art senior housing. The complex is located at 4623 West Gladys. The addition of this facility adds to the quality of life for the elderly in this community. - Funding for this project provided by HUD and the City of Chicago.

  • 2012

    HSI expands it's services to the Englewood community to combat mental illness and violence through it's Urban Behavioral Health Services Institute (UBHSI)

  • 2013

    HSI secures funding to implement an electronic health records system.

  • 2014

    HSI collaborated with nine agencies to form an LLC as part of its implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

  • 2015-2016

    HSI's ability to serve the Westside's most vulnerable was severely impacted by the 2015-2016 state fiscal crisis, this also had a chilling effect on some of our most committed supporters such as foundations, major donors, and public funders.

  • 2017

    HSI receives $200,000 Restorative Grant for Adolescents. - HSI receives 4.7 Million three-year grant for Adults in Crisis/Mental Health and Opioid Addictions.